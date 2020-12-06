https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-oregon-teacher-complete-meltdown-anti-lockdown-protesters-tells-kill/
A woman claiming to be a teacher stopped her car and had a complete meltdown at anti-lockdown protesters in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday.
The belligerent woman shouted “b-tch kill yourself” as she berated the protesters from her vehicle.
#Bend #Oregon
(Earlier)
A woman confronts and shouts at a group of anti-lockdown demonstrators from her vehicle in Bend, OR, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/jBHJTa7EoP
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 7, 2020
“I’M A F-CKING TEACHER,” the aggressive woman repeatedly shouts at the peaceful demonstrators. “F-CK YOU, I AM A TEACHER.”
These are our teachers.. “Bitch kill yourself,” she said.. https://t.co/aUzilbgLUr
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) December 7, 2020
Residents of Bend have been protesting the lockdown restrictions for weeks, out of concern that the lockdown will cripple businesses and workers who are already struggling.