https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fce5f90fcf548787c005a17
An Ohio sheriff’s deputy, working with U.S. Marshals, gunned down an Ohio man, 23, on his grandmother’s Columbus doorstep….
Egypt’s president has spoken of his belief in the “sacred” nature of religion during a discussion about free speech and the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed at a media event with…
The coronavirus wave engulfing California doesn’t even reflect anyone who may have gotten sick during Thanksgiving….
Cast members of the long-running CW paranormal series “Supernatural” will unite with failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Stacey Abrams for a virtual fundraising event on Tuesday to r…
The dismissal of Sidney Powell’s cases in Georgia and Michigan are blows to Trump’s long-shot effort to deny Biden a victory in the Electoral College….