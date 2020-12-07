https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/12/06/165-pounds-of-meth-cocaine-seized-after-ultralight-aircraft-delivery-in-california-near-border/

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized nearly 165 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine smuggled into the U.S. on an ultralight aircraft. The agents found the nearly half-million dollars worth of drugs north of the California-Mexico border.

Calexico Station Border Patrol agents working in the city of Calexico, California, on December 3 heard a loud noise coming from the sky. The agents contacted the station’s Remove Video Surveillance System operators for assistance, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

Surveillance operators confirmed that an Ultralight Aircraft (ULA) illegally entered U.S. airspace from Mexico, officials reported. The surveillance team worked with the agents to pinpoint where the ULA descended and came back up.

Agents went to the area and conducted a search which led to the discovery of three large bundles that appeared to contain drugs packaged in clear wrap and duct tape. They did not find any people or the ULA at the scene. The surveillance team observed the ULA ascending and returning to Mexico.

Agents opened the packages and found 120 small packages that tested positive for methamphetamine. Five bricks tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine, officials stated.

In total, the agents seized 151.55 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated street value of 340,998. The 12.35 pounds of cocaine reportedly has an estimated street value of $148,200, officials declared.

Agents turned the drugs over to special agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

In July, El Centro Sector agents seized another 145.5 pounds of methamphetamine delivered to U.S. soil by smugglers utilizing a ULA, Breitbart Texas reported.

Twice in 2019, Tucson Sector agents interdicted attempted smuggling operations utilizing ultralight aircraft. The incidents occurred in May and again in October.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

