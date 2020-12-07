https://alphanewsmn.com/89-year-old-home-vandalized/

A vandal attacks an elderly woman’s home.(YouTube/Sean Mosley)

An 89-year-old woman has been the victim of eight vandalism attacks since unrest began in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

“I don’t really feel secure here,” Frances Mosley, the target of the attacks, told Fox 9. She said she has lived in the same house on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue South for 50 years without incident.

The most recent attack occurred last Tuesday night, Minneapolis police recently confirmed. Another attack occurred on Thanksgiving morning.

Mosley’s son, Sean, has created a GoFundMe for his elderly mother where he has linked to a video that shows the sixth attack, seen below.

So far, supporters have raised more than $10,000 for the woman, far exceeding the fund’s $2,000 goal. “I want to take the time to sincerely thank you for the outpouring of concern and support we’ve received. We are so grateful to have you in our lives,” Sean wrote on the page after generous contributors exceeded fundraising expectations.

Both Sean and Frances believe that surveillance videos of the attacks show the same vandal returning to the home. However, the police seem to be short on leads and have turned to the public for information.

“We are unable to disclose all of the efforts being put forward. We are asking for the public’s help in solving these crimes,” a spokesperson told Fox 9.

Anyone with information who could help investigators should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online.

Meanwhile, Sean seems to believe that the criminal(s) responsible for the damage isn’t afraid of law enforcement. The vandal who inflicted the most recent damage “obviously feels like there’s nothing or no one to stop him,” Sean wrote in an email to police, according to KARE 11.

Unfortunately, Frances Mosley is far from the only victim of property crime in the metro area. Minneapolis residents presently run a 1 in 24 risk of becoming the victim of such an offense, according to Neighborhood Scout, a website that reports city-based crime statistics based on government reported data.

Carjackings alone rose 537% last month compared to November 2019, according to Fox News.

“The numbers are staggering,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said, speaking on the recent uptick in crime in his city.

