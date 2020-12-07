https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/bootless-joe-biden-hobbles-away-ignores-reporters-shouting-questions-arrives-queen-theater-delaware-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden sure does heal quickly.

A bootless Joe Biden was spotted Monday evening as he arrived to the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware.

A gaggle of reporters shouted questions at Biden and he pretended he couldn’t hear them.

Biden hobbled off as reporters shouted questions.

Joe Biden was actually able to exit the vehicle and step up the curb without a boot on his foot just one week after he supposedly fractured his foot and was ordered to wear a boot.

MOMENTS AGO: President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/JZZfePDBq7 — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Joe Biden supposedly slipped and fractured his foot while playing with his German shepherd named Major 9 days ago.

But he hid it from the media for a full 24 hours.

Joe Biden’s team also tried to block the media by maneuvering a press van so that reporters and photogs couldn’t see Biden as he entered the orthopedic office last weekend.

Biden’s official story is he fractured his mid-foot while chasing his dog’s tail after he got out of the shower.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on,” said Biden.

But alas Joe Biden is healed and can walk without a boot just 9 days after fracturing his foot.

