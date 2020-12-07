https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/andrew-cuomo-refers-to-himself-and-dr-anthony-fauci-as-the-modern-day-de-niro-and-pacino-he-cracks-himself-up-you-guys-video/

Hats off to Andrew Cuomo, because we’re not sure there’s a politician out there right now who’s more adept at giving us, on a daily basis, new reasons to loathe him:

Is that supposed to be a good thing?

Honestly, we’re not sure why Cuomo is laughing about this. Other than the fact that he’s spent much of the pandemic trying to be a comedian while pretending to be a competent leader.

That Andrew Cuomo is celebrated — most of all by himself — is depressing and gross.

We’re with Janice Dean on this:

A BS award for a BS performance.

