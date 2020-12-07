https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/andrew-cuomo-refers-to-himself-and-dr-anthony-fauci-as-the-modern-day-de-niro-and-pacino-he-cracks-himself-up-you-guys-video/

Hats off to Andrew Cuomo, because we’re not sure there’s a politician out there right now who’s more adept at giving us, on a daily basis, new reasons to loathe him:

Cuomo to Fauci: “We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino.” pic.twitter.com/1WHJZFG3rf — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Is that supposed to be a good thing?

Yeah in Righteous Kill. https://t.co/GbOkWOYm92 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2020

“Righteous Kill” may not be the most appropriate reference here, governor. https://t.co/5794pBQQ7w — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 7, 2020

Two guys who have played repeated roles in which people are killed by their directives. Sounds about right. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 7, 2020

Overpaid elderly has-beens that like to phone in like 90% of their work sounds about right https://t.co/qn4a6qO56L — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 7, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure why Cuomo is laughing about this. Other than the fact that he’s spent much of the pandemic trying to be a comedian while pretending to be a competent leader.

That Andrew Cuomo is celebrated — most of all by himself — is depressing and gross.

We’re with Janice Dean on this:

Do us all a favor and move to Hollywood then. https://t.co/exxrv8tgMb — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 7, 2020

Honestly @NYGovCuomo would rather be a celebrity than a governor. And he’s already got an Emmy for acting! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 7, 2020

A BS award for a BS performance.

