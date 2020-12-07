http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UBsdOXQT8P4/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) teamed up with Dr. Anthony Fauci for a press conference on Monday during which the governor compared himself and Fauci to actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

The governor also said that he will increase the frequency of his formerly daily press briefings, for which he recently won an International Emmy award.

During the press conference, Gov. Cuomo addressed the coming coronavirus vaccine and the state’s efforts to motivate New Yorkers to get vaccinated, especially those from minority communities. At one point, he proposed doing an ad starring himself and Dr. Fauci, who attended the briefing remotely from Washington, D.C.

“I think your voice saying that the vaccines are safe would be important,” Cuomo said to Fauci. “Maybe we will do an ad telling New Yorkers it’s safe to take the vaccine. Put us together. We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino. You can be whichever you want. You can be the De Niro or Pacino. Fauci and Cuomo. Who do you want to be?”

Dr. Fauci replied: “I don’t want to hurt the feelings of the other.”

Cuomo added: “Who’s the politician?”

In New York City holding a COVID briefing. Watch Live: https://t.co/8QBkKxMX8B — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 7, 2020

The governor said he’ll increase his press briefings to at least three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning with today.

During the press conference, Dr. Fauci praised Cuomo for his coronavirus response. “You did the prudent things that you needed to do,” he said. “I think you were doing the right things after a really serious hit.”

There was no mention of Cuomo’s March directive ordering New York nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, which caused the virus to spread like wild fire among that state’s elderly and infirm population. His decision contributed to the state’s COVID-19 mortality rate, which currently ranks as the second highest in the nation.

Cuomo’s nursing home mandate reportedly led to 6,000 nursing home deaths from the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci said that if New Yorkers get vaccinated as recommended, “we should be in good shape” by the third quarter of 2021.

