(FOX BUSINESS) — Goldman Sachs is eying a move to Florida for one of its key divisions — in what could be yet another major blow to New York City’s position at the helm of the financial industry, a new report says.

The financial titan is considering relocating its $8 billion-revenue-generating asset-management arm to Palm Beach County or Fort Lauderdale, checking out potential real estate, chatting up local officials and weighing the Sunshine State’s tax advantages, sources told Bloomberg.

The potential development comes on the heels of several other investment companies moving from the Big Apple to down South — and battering New York’s bottom line with the loss of white-collar jobs.

