https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-named-goya-foods-employee-of-the-month-after-her-boycott-attempt-caused-huge-spike-in-sales

Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue has revealed that democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) call for Democrats to boycott his company’s products over his praise of President Donald Trump actually led to skyrocketing sales so monumental that he named the congresswoman “employee of the month.”

What are the details?

Over the summer, Unanue took part in a business roundtable at the White House, after which he said during a speech in the Rose Garden, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

In reaction, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo,” joining other Democrats in rallying behind an attempted boycott of the Hispanic-owned company.

Apparently, the attempted boycott had just the opposite effect that was intended.

The Daily Wire reported that Unanue told “The Michael Berry Show”:

“You know, communism works until you run out of other people’s money to spend. We’re not going to be able to do that. It’s interesting that AOC was one of the first people to step in line to boycott Goya; go against her own people, as supposedly a Puerto Rican woman, to go against people of her own Latin culture. She’s naïve. To some extent I can understand AOC; she’s young; she’s naïve; she doesn’t get it. But you’ve got someone like (Bernie) Sanders, who’s older than us, older than me, and he still doesn’t get it.”

The CEO then divulged:

“We still have to chat with AOC; I love her. She was actually our Employee of the Month; I don’t know if you know about this, but when she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%. So we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her but she got Employee of the Month for bringing attention to GOYA and our adobo. Actually our sales of adobo did very well after she said ‘Make your own Adobo.'”

Unanue has worked with both Democrats and Republicans, and stood his ground in defending his praise of Trump despite immediate calls by Democrats to boycott his business in July.

The CEO told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” at the time that he was disappointed by the double standard shown.

“You’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed — when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make positive comment, all of the sudden that’s not acceptable,” Unanue said.

“I’m not apologizing for saying — and especially when you’re called by the president of the United States, you’re gonna say, ‘No, I’m sorry, I’m busy. No, thank you,'” he insisted. “I didn’t say that to the Obamas and I didn’t say that to President Trump.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

