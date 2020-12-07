https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kelli-ward-arizona-lawsuit-doug-ducey/2020/12/07/id/1000433

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear an election lawsuit filed by state Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward over alleged irregularities with mail-in ballots.

A lower court judge had dismissed Ward’s case last week. But, according to the Washington Examiner, she took an appeal up to the state’s highest court.

The Examiner said that court will now decide the matter without oral argument.

Ward’s case aims to reverse the state’s certification of its election results to the Arizona Supreme Court, local news station KTAR reports.

A judge in Maricopa County Superior Court ruled against Ward last Friday, finding she failed to prove election fraud that would reverse President Donald Trump’s loss in the state.

She told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s “The Mike Broomhead Show,” before the case was dismissed, she was prepared to “go to the end to prove” that “President Trump won this election by a landslide in Arizona.”

Four previous attempts to challenge the results of the election have already been dismissed in Arizona. The state’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich have both approved the election certification from Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, which shows Joe Biden won the state by over 10,000 votes.

Ward’s lawsuit specifically pertains to Maricopa County, which Biden won by more than 45,000 votes. The county’s director of Election Day and emergency voting Scott Jarrett said in court last Thursday that Trump might have only lost about 103 votes, according to the error rate they have recorded.

