The Arizona legislature is closing for a week after President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, Dec. 7,” Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican, said in a message to colleagues and staff members on Sunday. “No one will have permission to work or meet in the building. All members and staff should perform all work and schedule meetings remotely,” he added. A spokesperson for the state Senate told news outlets that the body would also close in-person operations for a week. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Giuliani, 76, had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Giuliani later took to social media to say he’s “getting great care and feeling good.” Giuliani was in Arizona on …