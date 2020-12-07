https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-supreme-court-agrees-hear-election-challenge-investigation-100-ballot-sample-finds-3-ballots-deemed-fraudulent-favor-biden/

The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an election challenge after an investigation of a 100-ballot sample found that 3% of the ballots were deemed fraudulent of Joe Biden.

The GOP filed a lawsuit in Arizona to audit a sample of 100 ballots to prove there was massive voter fraud.

The Arizona GOP last Wednesday announced the findings from their investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President Trump’s total.

One ballot was changed from Trump to Biden and another ballot was completely taken away from President Trump.

This is a 3% margin of fraud in Biden’s favor (2 votes taken away from Trump and one added to Biden).

The Arizona Supreme Court could rule on the case as early as this evening or tomorrow.

The Washington Times reported:

The Arizona Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an election challenge brought by the state’s Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward concerning mail-in ballots in Maricopa County. The Arizona Supreme Court is composed of seven justices appointed by the governor from a list of proposed nominees derived by a bipartisan commission. Two of the current justices were appointed by former Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, while five others were appointed by current Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

Recall, Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night while voters were still standing in line.

Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden gave cover to the corrupt Democrat machine in Maricopa County to produce enough ballots for Biden to backfill the number votes projected by Fox News.

Arizona Republicans gathered on Monday and called for the decertification of the state’s false election results.

