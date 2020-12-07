http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_KMPT0FOKCk/

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that African-Americans will have more confidence in the safety of a coronavirus vaccine under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “We’re getting closer and closer to an approved vaccine, but a new Pew Research poll shows only 42% of African-Americans say they would definitely or probably get the vaccine. How problematic could that lack of confidence be?”

Bottoms said, “Well, Wolf, it is problematic, but you know the history. It goes back many decades, of course, to the Tuskegee experiment on African-Americans being intentionally injected with a disease. So there is a history there. This is going to take a lot of education. It is going to take creating trust with a community of people.”

She added, “I do believe once there is a transition of power, there will be more trust in Biden-Harris administration. And I think that will go a long way giving people confidence that this vaccine will be safe.”

Blitzer said, “I suspect you’re right.”

