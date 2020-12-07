https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/attorney-lin-wood-ideal-narrative-corrector/

(AMERICAN THINKER) — As the media and pundits leap to disparage Georgia attorney and Trump supporter Lin Wood or discredit his claims of widespread voter fraud—it is important to consider who he is: a defamation lawyer.

And perhaps no one is better equipped or proven at correcting a false narrative than Wood.

His biggest victories include representing two of the most publicized instances of defamation or libel in the last 20 to 30 years in his representation of Richard Jewell and Nick Sandmann.

Jewell was incorrectly identified by the media and FBI as the bomber during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and Sandmann was mischaracterized as a flagrant racist while on a high school field trip to the Lincoln Memorial and Washington D.C.

