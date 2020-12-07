https://dailypatriotreport.com/new-york-proposes-bill-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccine/

New York State Assembly introduced a bill that will require New Yorkers to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it is passed. Goodbye body autonomy.

According to News 12, public health officials will have the power to determine if state residents are developing sufficient immunity, and it not, they would mandate vaccinations….which is an extreme over reach and a violation of our personal freedoms.

The bill was proposed on December 4 by Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal. It’s being evaluated by the Committee on Health and may amend the public health law.

The bill states that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force for safety and effectiveness, the distribution would be required.

If public health officials decide, they can make these vaccinations mandatory unless someone has proof of a medical exemption.

A representative from the Informed Consent Action Network, a nonprofit that is critical of vaccines, says the idea of mandatory vaccinations would be troubling for many.

The bill still needs to pass the New York State Senate and Assembly before it is delivered to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office to sign or veto.

If states start trying to mandate vaccines, I think they will fight a massive pushback. People have a right to choose what they do and do not put into their bodies. ESPECIALLY when it comes to an RNA vaccine, which literally alters DNA.

