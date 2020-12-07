https://www.oann.com/biden-expects-to-announce-pick-for-on-defense-secretary-on-friday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-expects-to-announce-pick-for-on-defense-secretary-on-friday

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he expects to announce his pick for U.S. defense secretary on Friday and that he could nominate someone for attorney general this week as well.

Biden made the remarks in response to a question from a reporter.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

