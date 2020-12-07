https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/bidens-hhs-pick-made-career-targeting-pro-lifers/

Joe Biden has made his support for abortion clear, denouncing his past support of the Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer funding of the deadly procedure.

Now, he’s going a step further with the announcment of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

Becerra is known for prosecuting the citizen journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s trade in baby body parts, forcing pro-life counseling centers to advertise for abortionists and voting for partial-birth abortion.

Fox News reported Republicans are criticizing Biden’s choice, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he would vote against the longtime California politician.

Xavier Becerra spent his career attacking pro-life Americans and tried to force crisis pregnancy centers to advertise abortions. He’s been a disaster in California and he is unqualified to lead HHS. I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate. https://t.co/mEvpMrqPeH — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 7, 2020

“I’ll be voting no, and Becerra should be rejected by the Senate,” he wrote on Twitter.

Becerra tried to force members of the National Institute of Family Life Advocates centers to post signs in their pregnancy help centers about abortion services.

He lost at the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled the plan violated the free speech rights of the NIFLA members.

Becerra also has taken in thousands of dollars in political campaign donations from Planned Parenthood.

The NIFLA case caused the courts to permanently stop California from enforcing its requirement that the centers violate the First Amendment.

“Content-based laws ‘target speech based on its communicative content’ and ‘are presumptively unconstitutional and may be justified only if the government proves that they are narrowly tailored to serve compelling state interests,'” the opinion explained.

“The licensed notice [that the state wanted to require] is a content-based regulation. By compelling petitioners to speak a particular message, it ‘alters the content of [their] speech,'” the ruling found.

“With his choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for HHS Secretary, Joe Biden has proven yet again he is an extremist on abortion,” Susan B. Anthony List said on Twitter.

Pro-life lawyer Kristen Waggoner echoed that comment.

“[Alliance Defending Freedom] had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to stop Becerra from forcing religious pro-life pregnancy centers to advertise for abortions. He is an extremist who has no regard for conscience or protecting life. There’s nothing moderate about this pick. Nothing.”

Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, said: “Biden’s choice of Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary shows the abject lie of the ‘moderate’ Biden and sets up a fight the Republicans in the Senate had better not lose. Conservatives in Georgia—are you paying attention? All eyes are on you. Voter registration ends Monday!”

Thomas Glessner, president of NIFLA, said: “Biden’s selection of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services solidifies the fact that his administration will be the most anti-life regime in American history. Along with the vice presidency of Kamala Harris, Mr. Becerra’s appointment guarantees that Biden’s administration will harbor a particular hostility toward the life-saving work of pregnancy centers nationwide. In 2015, Harris – then California’s attorney general – worked diligently with Becerra to pass legislation that unconstitutionally targeted pro-life pregnancy centers.”

Two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, set Jan. 5, will decide control of the chamber and the power to confirm or reject any Cabinet nominee.

The other case featuring Becerra’s abortion advocacy is ongoing. It was launched Planned Parenthood and other abortion industry leaders were captured on undercover video released in 2015 talking about monetizing the bodies of the unborn.

Eventually, both criminal and civil cases were launched against the reporting team, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Program.

Liberty Counsel, representing Merritt, has said the “bogus criminal investigation and heavy-handed tactics began under then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris (now senator and VP candidate) and then her replacement, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who filed 15 charges for Merritt’s undercover journalism work in exposing Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in baby body parts.”

The lawyers noted Becerra was at a rally holding a sign stating “I Stand with Planned Parenthood.”

The lawyers argued, “Becerra has not shown, and cannot show, probable cause for any of the politically motivated charges.”

Liberty Counsel Vice President of Legal Affairs Horatio Mihet said: “This political prosecution against Sandra Merritt has gone on long enough. It is time for the legal inquisition, that began with Kamala Harris at the behest of her Planned Parenthood financiers, to meet its demise. We will not rest until Sandra Merritt is vindicated.”

The appeal describes the roughshod “investigation” launched by Harris and continued by Becerra.

Troy Newman, the president of Operation Rescue and a board member of the Center for Medical Progress, is one of the targets of Becerra’s prosecution.

“If Becerra is nominated by Biden as Secretary of Health and Human Services – and that’s a big ‘if’ at this point – Operation Rescue will aggressively oppose his nomination,” Newman said. “Becerra will be a puppet for Planned Parenthood, and will gladly implement all of the Biden-Harris campaign promises to the Abortion Cartel to protect and expand abortion nationwide. That cannot be allowed to happen.”

He explained Becerra pursued the investigation into CMP, even though CMP “exposed Planned Parenthood’s participation in an illegal scheme to traffic tissues and organs for profit, which were harvested from babies aborted at Planned Parenthood facilities.”

The CMP probe led to congressional investigations and referrals, and at least two companies that had been involved in the body-parts scheme reached settlements with authorities and closed down.

Becerra, in a statement about his selection by Biden, claimed to support health care for all Americans, obviously except those targeted by abortion.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

