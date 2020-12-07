https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/blue-checked-antiracism-educator-fires-up-his-gaslight-to-prove-matthew-mcconaughey-is-lying-about-the-2016-election-it-doesnt-go-well/

As Twitchy told you, the Resistance is big mad at actor Matthew McConaughey for having the nerve to criticize the Left’s four years of election denialism.

Matthew McConaughey Criticizes The ‘Far Left’ For Being Condescending, Patronizing And Arrogant https://t.co/5nmunnSfYY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2020

McConaughey actually had the temerity to liken the anti-Trump Resistance’s behavior to that of people on the Right currently insisting that Donald Trump is the rightful election victor and that Joe Biden’s win is illegitimate. How dare he make a completely accurate assessment?!

Well, many of McConaughey’s critics are blaming his white privilege for his belief that the liberal anti-Trump Resistance has a lot in common with the right-wing anti-Biden Resistance. And since white privilege is clearly at play here, let’s see what white privilege expert and celebrated “antiracism educator” Tim Wise has to say about the situation:

Sure, Jan.

Is this guy serious? https://t.co/jUtCcosIII — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 7, 2020

“We didn’t question whether he’d won” Best parody account on Twitter, bar none. https://t.co/c6sOA3mZDG — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 7, 2020

Is it white privilege for a white guy like Tim Wise to sit there and try to gaslight all of us, knowing full-well that he’s lying through his white man’s teeth?

Tim, this is nonsense. There were plenty of Democrats who questioned whether or not he won. It wasn’t all about the electoral college. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 7, 2020

Who Jay? I can’t recall people saying they thought Hillary actually won those 3 key states she needed. Please show me some examples…you could be right but I can’t recall that and certainly not in an organized way like this, as surely you acknowledge… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 7, 2020

C’mon, Tim. Surely you can do better than that!

“All we did is question the legitimacy of the electoral college” 🤣🤣🤣 — Jslab425 (@Jslab425) December 7, 2020

😂. Nice revisionist history. “RUSSIA 😭😭RUSSIA 😭😭RUSSIA!!!” — J5 (@theunrealjonny5) December 7, 2020

ah, yes, all that talk about Russian interference was simply about the legitimacy of the electoral college https://t.co/d2a6NlpWd6 — cc (@cc_fla) December 7, 2020

“We didn’t question whether he’d won!” You did. For 4 years. That was the point of 4 years of trials and investigation. — Drilldo Baggins (@RAFGenThiccboy) December 7, 2020

Tim, we’re old enough to remember the past 4 years. Nice try, though. https://t.co/FrjRWquxm1 — ጋልḲE̳ (@Ja1Ke3) December 7, 2020

The gaslighting here is amazing. The Democrats called DT Illegitimate because of Russia for years. Smh. https://t.co/sd31iyBbPg — Seth Root (@SethRoot1) December 7, 2020

This is provably false. https://t.co/2ruLNAPct8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2020

*squints*

Yep, that’s definitely him.

I can’t even begin to get my head around the mental gymnastics you had to go through to get your fingers to type that…. — Bob Gawler (@CitadelBob) December 7, 2020

Well, when you’re as intellectually dishonest as Tim, mental gymnastics are a snap.

Lmfao there is no way this little clown actually believes this is true. He just thinks we’re all dumb enough to believe it https://t.co/dvcal5SbZJ — Stone (@Stone_116) December 7, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

