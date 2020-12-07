About The Author
Related Posts
Michigan AG Plays Race Card over Trump Campaign Suit: Theme Is 'Black People Are Corrupt'
November 12, 2020
Joe Biden Uses Adolf Hitler in Campaign Ad
October 30, 2020
San Diego School System Changes Grading System to Be 'Anti-Racist'
October 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy