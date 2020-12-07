https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Books-Bob-Woodward/2020/12/07/id/1000398

Bob Woodward’s next book finds him covering familiar territory.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the current days of Trump’s administration and the as-yet uncertified transition to Democrat Joe Biden’s. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” also are writing about Trump’s 2020.

