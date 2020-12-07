https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/boom-ari-fleischer-shreds-wapos-selective-curiosity-about-respecting-election-results-mollie-hemingway-follows-up/

Last week we talked about the Washington Post teasing an article about what they were in the process of asking all congressional Republicans:

Ari Fleischer was among those spotting a huge media double standard:

Does anybody remember a similar tweet from the Washington Post when Dems were running with the “Russia collusion” narrative after the 2016 election?

Mollie Hemingway widened the perspective a bit:

Nailed it.

