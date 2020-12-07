https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/07/boom-ari-fleischer-shreds-wapos-selective-curiosity-about-respecting-election-results-mollie-hemingway-follows-up/

Last week we talked about the Washington Post teasing an article about what they were in the process of asking all congressional Republicans:

The Post is asking every Republican member of Congress the same three questions today. We will report back their answers. The questions are: pic.twitter.com/P1ptrZU4cr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2020

Ari Fleischer was among those spotting a huge media double standard:

Anyone recall the WP surveying all D members of Congress to ask if they still believe in the false claim that Trump colluded with Russia?? Both parties respond to their bases. Both parties have politicians who say wacky things. MSM prefers to focus on Rs. https://t.co/zEjZMzJrWH — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 7, 2020

Does anybody remember a similar tweet from the Washington Post when Dems were running with the “Russia collusion” narrative after the 2016 election?

Mollie Hemingway widened the perspective a bit:

And any GOP elected leader who doesn’t understand the blatant and obvious propaganda game the corrupt media are playing is probably too weak to be in office. Tens of millions of people are sick to death of Republican leaders helping media treat them as 2nd-class citizens. https://t.co/0WCwrCXFNf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 7, 2020

Nailed it.

