The co-owner of a New York City bar that has continued to defy Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus orders maintained his innocence Monday after being released from custody over allegedly striking a sheriff’s deputy with his car over the weekend.

Danny Presti, 34, told reporters at a press conference outside his Staten Island bar, Mac’s Public House, that he is confident an investigation will prove his innocence.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for the NYPD and other law enforcement,” Presti said. “I think when the investigation is complete you’re going to find out that I did nothing wrong.”

The incident unfolded late Saturday night when Presti tried to leave the bar after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment in violation of city and state closure orders, New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Sunday.

The sheriff said deputies tried to arrest Presti, but he got into his car and struck a deputy, driving for about 100 yards with the deputy hanging onto the hood before he was stopped and apprehended.

However, Presti’s attorney, Louis Gelormino, told reporters that his client was two blocks from the bar on a dark street when he was approached from behind by “two burly officers” who “clearly did not identify themselves.” He said they yelled “Presti, hey Presti” before running toward him.

The deputy’s condition was not immediately clear, though reports have cited a statement from the sheriff that said the deputy had fractured both of his legs.

Gelormino called the sheriff’s claim that the deputy suffered broken legs “an outrageous, outright lie.”

“I can assure people that he did not break his legs and I can tell you why,” he said. “Because Mr. Presti was released with no bail. If he ran over a sheriff’s deputy, they would have asked for half a million dollars in bail.”

Gelormino told reporters that a deputy injured his ankle and may have torn ligaments, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Presti’s legal team has video of most of the incident, but they will not release it until after the investigation is complete, Gelormino said. He added that the NYPD was not involved in the incident.

The bar’s co-owner, Keith Maclarny, said the bar would close for the next couple of days, but their fight was in no way over.

“The fact that we are all come out here, you will find that we are here because of Cuomo and [Mayor Bill] de Blasio trying to crush the little man who dare to speak up,” Maclarny said. “Many people’s families continue to be hurt by the tyranny and my prayers are with you and them all.”

“This governor and mayor are not going to take my best friend and my pub,” he said.

Cuomo has called the situation regarding the bar’s decision to defy the state’s order “troubling and disturbing” and said the allegations of striking and dragging a sheriff’s deputy were “repugnant to the values of any New Yorker.”

The tavern is in an area designated by Cuomo as an “orange zone” because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors.

Many businesses – particularly restaurants and bars – have been impacted severely by government-mandated closures in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, leaving many owners and employees struggling.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, Caleb Parke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

