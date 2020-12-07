https://www.oann.com/brazil-economy-ministry-says-it-opposes-any-proposal-to-weaken-spending-cap-rule/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-economy-ministry-says-it-opposes-any-proposal-to-weaken-spending-cap-rule

December 7, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy ministry said in a statement on Monday that it is against any proposal that aims to make the country’s spending ceiling more flexible, even if only temporarily.

The spending cap is a key fiscal rule limiting the growth in public spending to the previous year’s rate of inflation. Earlier Monday, local media reported that some budgets could be exempt for a year from the ceiling. Many economists expect the ceiling to be broken soon due to record spending.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

