https://www.oann.com/brazils-gol-to-resume-flying-boeing-737-max-from-dec-9/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazils-gol-to-resume-flying-boeing-737-max-from-dec-9

December 8, 2020

(Reuters) – Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA said on Monday it would resume flying Boeing Co’s 737 MAX planes on commercial routes in its domestic network from Dec. 9.

Gol said https://refini.tv/36VNMCq it expects all of the seven 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet to be cleared to return fully to operation by the end of December.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

