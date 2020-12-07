https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-huge-major-national-security-issue-identified-related-chinas-connection-dominion-voting-machines/

Huge National Security Issue – Devices manufactured by a China owned company are attached to Dominion machines!

American modern day minute men and women are saving our country!

Overnight (Hat tip Rosco Davis) it was reported through a tweet that a company owned by a Chinese firm is the manufacturer of modems used by Dominion with their voting machines.

🚨Breaking! This is major! 🚨 The Edevice CellGo cellular modems used by Dominion belong to a Chinese company! https://t.co/PjPNskWezi pic.twitter.com/aNxv8UuZJa — ⚔️😼🌹Bad Kitty 真相 🌹 😼⚔️ (@pepesgrandma) December 7, 2020

According to another Internet hero, Edevice CellGo cellular modems are used by Dominion. The cost for the cellular modems is listed in a inventory of equipment needed for Calhoun County Michigan:

These machines and modems should never be used in US elections. This is frightening!

Folks, Chinese modems being used for elections should make every voting machine that uses these suspect and open to forensic analysis or worse! Use would be indicated by the port seal being broken. These modems communicate with a central reporting server also. — ⚔️😼🌹Bad Kitty 真相 🌹 😼⚔️ (@pepesgrandma) December 7, 2020

The devices allow an individual remotely to access, monitor and perhaps manipulate the voting machines and data on a real-time basis:

Here’s more information on Michigan’s Imagecast Listener EMS server which uses the Chinese CellGo modems to communicate.https://t.co/rbwObVW2sj — ⚔️😼🌹Bad Kitty 真相 🌹 😼⚔️ (@pepesgrandma) December 7, 2020

Edevice was purchased in September 2016 by a Chinese company:

iHealth, a US subsidiary of Tianjin’s Andon Group, paid $106 million to acquire eDevice of Bordeaux, France. Both companies offer mobile health monitoring devices. eDevice uses its proprietary technology to connect patients with large medtech companies and healthcare organizations. iHealth, headquartered in Mountain View, California, offers basic healthcare monitoring devices and an iOS smartphone app to keep patients connected. Two years ago, iHealth raised $25 million from Xiaomi Ventures, a China electronics company. More details….

Edevice is out of France develops specialized connectivity equipment:

Per a document regarding the device used in elections:

The listener uses a EMS Server and cellular modem to list, report, delete, and backup all the precincts results.”

There is additional information in Michigan’s contract with Dominion showing a diagram with the Cell Go connectivity device embedded within the system:

The Michigan contract also lists the Cellgo device in its contract (p. 127):

We have evidence these devices were approved for purchase in Wisconsin:

In Georgia these devices were included in their Request for information (RFI) prepared by Dominion and we know Dominion was used throughout the state:

This is a massive national security risk. Why is the US using a connectivity device with voting machines in the first place and why would we ever use connectivity devices connected with China?

