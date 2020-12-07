https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-legendary-u-s-air-force-pilot-chuck-yeager-dies-at-97

Legendary U.S. Air Force pilot Chuck Yeager passed away on Monday evening at the age of 97, according to a statement posted to his official Twitter account by his wife.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET,” Victoria Yeager wrote on Twitter. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Yeager, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985, became the first person to ever break the sound barrier when he flew the Bell X-1 rocket 700 mph in October 1947.

