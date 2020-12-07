https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-to-sign-vaccine-executive-order-prioritizing-american-citizens-over-foreign-nations/
BREAKING: Trump to Sign Vaccine Executive Order Prioritizing ‘Americans Over Foreign Nations’
Insiders within the Trump administration confirmed Monday that the President plans on signing an Executive Order that will ensure all Americans have access to the CoVID-19 vaccine before the government starts sending the treatment to foreign nations all around the world.
