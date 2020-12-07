https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/numbers-pollster-says-biden-win-implausible/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory wasn’t a statistical impossibility but defied key measures according to pollster Patrick Basham.

During a Fox News interview set to air Sunday night, Basham says non-polling metrics have a “100% accuracy rate in terms of predicting the winner of the presidential election,” which includes party registration trends, number of individual donations, and Google searches. Basham, the founding director of the Democracy Institute, said all non-polling metrics predicted President Trump would win in 2016 and may have wrongly predicted the outcome of the 2020 election.

“If we are to accept that Biden won against the trend of all these non-polling metrics, it not only means that one of these metrics was inaccurate this time for the first time ever. It means that each one of these metrics was wrong for the first time, and at the same time as all the others. It is not statistically impossible, but it is statistically implausible,” Basham says.

