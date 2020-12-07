https://babylonbee.com/news/california-to-require-all-rockets-to-run-on-wind-power-by-2030/

SACRAMENTO, CA—California has announced a bold new initiative: all rockets produced or launched in the state must run on wind power just ten years from now.

Governor Newsom claimed the executive order was guided by SCIENCE and MATH.

“We are following the SCIENCE here!” Newsom said. “We are once again leading the nation with initiatives that other states are too stupid to enact. Those backward hillbillies in states like Texas and Florida say they are pro-business because they have primitive technology like electricity, gasoline, and cars, but really, they just want the world to burn.”

Giggles could be heard behind the curtain at the press conference, causing many to suspect it was a practical joke. But Newsom managed to keep a straight face, saying, “With SCIENCE on our side, we can go where no man has gone before, fully powered by green energy like wind and solar.”

Early wind rockets have been unsuccessful, as the first one just fell over and then blew into an angry neighbor’s yard. Another one got stuck in a tree. But Newsom is confident the technology will be ready in a decade.

Newsom and the state legislature were then shocked as Elon Musk announced Space X would be moving to Texas. A spokesperson for Texas said the state is excited to have Musk and that “that rootin-tootin space cowboy can build any kind o’ rocket he wants down here shoot I tell you what.”

