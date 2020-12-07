https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/12/07/candace-owens-eviscerates-spoiled-rotten-brat-ocasio-cortez-teaches-her-what-real-work-is/

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attempted to show herself as a member of the “working-class” simultaneously lashing out at Republicans inferring Republican senators as entitled, according to The Western Journal.

Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 4, 2020

Allegedly Republican conservatives oppose AOC’s perspective that the government should pay citizens to stay at home.

Candace Owens had thoughts to share regarding the subject.

I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat. https://t.co/Wz6kEp51PH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 6, 2020

Democrats like to make fun of the fact I was in the military, but we all know if they had to spend 4to20years never having a permanent home always away from family praying the next strike isn’t on me and I don’t have to go home with a flag over me. While they kneel at the flag. — Kevin Towery (@ToweryKevin) December 6, 2020

Wow! A double! I worked many days managing restaurants working from 7 am until 3 in the morning but yea Republicans don’t work hard. Guessing your manager is laughing that you got elected — Joe Roche (@jaksroche24) December 6, 2020

“I would love to see these ‘hard workers’ do a ‘real’ job! You know like digging post holes, stringing barb wire, feeding livestock (even when below freezing and blowing snow) branding and castrating (rocky mountain oysters, anyone?) or swinging an ax for a fire to heat with”

— 🇺🇸gm53361🇺🇸 🦅 (@gm53361) December 6, 2020

From The Western Journal:

No conservative looks down on honorable work or gainful employment. What AOC’s critics don’t like is the fact that, despite her degree in economics (or because of it), she appears to be utterly ignorant about the way the world actually works. Republicans and conservatives dislike Ocasio-Cortez’s wanting the government to pay people to stay home, the way she pretends that her Green New Deal is anything other than a massive increase in government spending that would cripple the economy, and her manner of behaving as though her millennial background gives her license to attack the United States military. The fact that her background, other than college and politics, is basically slinging drinks and serving food doesn’t help her cause when it comes to policy arguments. — Advertisement — Indeed. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez might consider jobs like farming, mining, commercial fishing or working on an oil rig as just a few of the careers out there that are a little more hazardous and draining than waiting tables. Heck, she might give a thought to the work of the millions of men and women serving in or who have served in the nation’s military, or even the law enforcement officers her political party seems to despise so deeply.

