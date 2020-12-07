https://djhjmedia.com/kari/cdc-says-there-is-not-enough-flu-going-on-to-talk-about-it/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cdc-says-there-is-not-enough-flu-going-on-to-talk-about-it

An extraordinary thing is going on at the CDC; they stopped taking data about the Flu around the time of the “pandemic shutdowns” around the United States. Now they do not have enough data to talk about the “Flu,” almost as if it disappeared during a massive alleged “breakout” of a virus that has caused the shut down of the American economy and of most public institutions, including impacting much of the US Presidential election.

“The model used to generate influenza in-season preliminary burden estimates uses current season flu hospitalization data. Reported flu hospitalizations are too low at this time to generate an estimate,” a recent report from the CDC read.

Isn’t this a strange way to do reporting?

According to the CDC Report:

“2019-2020 U.S. Flu Season: Preliminary In-Season Burden Estimates

NOTE: April 4, 2020 was the last week in-season preliminary burden estimates were provided. The estimates below are not the final 2019-2020 cumulative season burden estimates. The preliminary cumulative burden estimates for the 2019-2020 season have been released and are available here. In-season preliminary burden estimates are scheduled to resume for the 2020-2021 season this winter.

Update as of December 3, 2020: The model used to generate influenza in-season preliminary burden estimates uses current season flu hospitalization data. Reported flu hospitalizations are too low at this time to generate an estimate.

CDC estimates* that, from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020, there have been:

39,000,000 – 56,000,000

flu illnesses

18,000,000 – 26,000,000

flu medical visits

410,000 – 740,000

flu hospitalizations

24,000 – 62,000

flu deaths

NOTE: The week of April 4 was the last week in-season influenza burden estimates will be provided for the 2019-2020 season.

*Because influenza surveillance does not capture all cases of flu that occur in the U.S., CDC provides these estimated ranges to better reflect the larger burden of influenza. These estimates are calculated based on CDC’s weekly influenza surveillance data and are preliminary.

**Influenza testing across the United States may be higher than normal at this time of year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These estimates may partly reflect increases in testing in recent weeks amay beybe adjusted downward once the season is complete and final data for the 2019/20 season are available.On This Page

This web page provides weekly, preliminary estimates of the cumulative in-season numbers of flu illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States. CDC does not know the exact number of people who have been sick and affected by influenza because influenza is not a reportable disease in most areas of the U.S. However, CDC has estimated the burden of flu since 2010 using a mathematical model that is based on data collected through the U.S. Influenza Surveillance System, a network that covers approximately 8.5% of the U.S. population (~27 million people).

Limitations

The estimates of the cumulative burden of seasonal influenza are subject to several limitations.

First, the cumulative rate of laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations reported during the season may be an under-estimate of the rate at the end of the season because of identification and reporting delays.

Second, rates of laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations were adjusted for the frequency of influenza testing and influenza diagnostic assays’ sensitivity. However, data on testing practices during the 2019-2020 season are not available in real-time. CDC used data on testing practices from the past influenza seasons as a proxy. Burden estimates will be updated at a later date when data on contemporary testing practices become available.

Third, estimates of influenza-associated illness and medical visits are based on data from prior seasons, which may not be accurate if the seriousness of illness or patterns of care-seeking have changed.”

