Chick-fil-A Inc., the leading U.S. chicken chain, sued major poultry producers, accusing them of price-fixing that the Atlanta-based company says led to inflated prices for billions of dollars worth of its chicken purchases.

The chicken-sandwich giant alleged in a lawsuit filed Friday in a federal court in Illinois that top chicken suppliers, including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., Sanderson Farms Inc. and Perdue Farms Inc., coordinated pricing for meat supplies and collectively reduced production to push up prices. Chick-fil-A is seeking unspecified damages and to recoup legal fees, according to the lawsuit.

A Tyson spokesman said Chick-fil-A’s claims were unfounded and that Tyson would defend against them. A Perdue spokeswoman and a Sanderson Farms spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for Pilgrim’s didn’t respond to requests for comment.

