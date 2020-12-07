https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/07/china-funded-facebook-fact-checker-is-now-censoring-criticism-of-its-fake-fact-checks/

Facebook is censoring criticism of a fake fact-check published by an “independent fact-checker,” who is bankrolled by both China and Big Tech.

The Federalist published a piece Monday headlined, “The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close,” by Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway, which investigates how one of Facebook’s designated fact-checkers supposedly debunked claims related to an explosive video corroborating Republican charges of election fraud in Georgia.

Moments before the post was published on Facebook however, the company released a notification to users that the post had been flagged for misinformation based on a supposed “fact-check” by one of its third-party fact-checkers, LeadStories.

According to LeadStories, which relies on funding from a mix of Silicon Valley tech giants Google and Facebook in addition to Chinese-operated ByteDance headquartered in Beijing, allegations of ballot-stuffing in Georgia based on footage released last week supporting Republicans’ timeline of events bear no merit. Hemingway pointed out in the censored article serving as a fact-check to the fact-check, that LeadStories merely regurgitated talking points from government officials that fly in the face of sworn affidavits from Republican observers and corroborate to the point Republican charges that poll-watchers were told to leave the room at one polling site while officials kept counting, which is illegal.

As seen in the 12-minute video below, observers exited the room before officials appeared to open a series of suitcases filled with ballots in Fulton County raising questions that the process facilitated a fair and free election in a state decided by less than 13,000 votes.







While LeadStories accurately spells out that state election officials have dismissed the charges that the video purports to show ballot fraud, Facebook’s arbiter of truth offers nothing more than government claims.

The explosive video, meanwhile, matches election day reporting from Republicans and legacy outlets that observers were led out of the room on election night.

Hemingway’s piece relying on contemporaneous news accounts and legal filings to critique LeadStories’ dubious fact-check elevated as the final word on the issue in the 21st century public square however, is flagged as censored by an “independent fact-checker,” because they disagree with it.

