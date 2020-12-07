https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/07/chris-cillizza-seems-pretty-giddy-that-kelly-loeffler-got-caught-making-a-totally-reasonable-point-about-the-senate-gop/

Wow, Kelly Loeffler. You done got busted at last night’s debate!

CNN’s Chris Cillizza saw it with his own eyes:

That time Kelly Loeffler got caughthttps://t.co/Q7zH9vX72i pic.twitter.com/gVZHk68e53 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 7, 2020

Got caught in what way, exactly?

Well, apparently Loeffler can’t say that Donald Trump is free to pursue legal actions regarding Georgia’s presidential election results while also saying it’s vital that the GOP hold onto the Senate majority:

It’s an either/or proposition. If Trump actually did win, then a Republican Senate majority would be a luxury for him — sure — but it wouldn’t be a necessity. It wouldn’t be the last blockade against Democrats’ radical agenda. Loeffler is trying to have it both ways here. She is terrified of alienating even a single one of Trump’s most loyal supporters in the state — believing she needs them to win — by admitting what everyone knows: that he lost and Joe Biden won. At the same time, she is trying to drive home the urgency and the stakes of her runoff race by making clear that if Warnock wins, Democrats will have free rein to fundamentally alter the country. It’s entirely illogical. And it’s rooted in what so much of Republicans’ current illogic is grounded in: An unwillingness to acknowledge that Trump lost because he and his most loyal supporters are, without any facts to back them up, continuing to argue that he didn’t lose. That makes Loeffler’s argument — this race will decide the future of the country for the next two years — impossible.

Cillizza is so desperate to prove Loeffler’s point illogical that he makes an illogical case against her.

In other words, it’s just another day in journalism for Chris Cillizza.

This is… a great answer. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 7, 2020

I’m not sure why he doesn’t realize that. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 7, 2020

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that he’s Chris Cillizza, and his agenda is more important than quality journalism.

Still waiting for your critique of Warnock, Chris. Has your “no sides” stance changed? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) December 7, 2020

Since he never sincerely meant it, it technically hasn’t changed at all.

Still a lie 4 years later pic.twitter.com/Le3oBy0E0f — Jim mostly peaceful tear gas (@Dayton89Jim) December 7, 2020

Yep.

