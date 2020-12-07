https://www.oann.com/cisco-to-buy-software-firm-imimobile-in-730-million-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cisco-to-buy-software-firm-imimobile-in-730-million-deal

December 7, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.

IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

