It’s rich that our future vice president, Kamala Harris, was among the most vocal “vaccine truthers” who discouraged people from taking a vaccine for COVID-19 that was developed under a Trump administration; wait until Inauguration Day, and that same vaccine will suddenly be safe and necessary.

Now CNBC is reminding us all that, yes, you can be fired for refusing to take the vaccine.

Yes, your boss can fire you if you refuse to get a Covid vaccine https://t.co/nVADNVBYyJ — CNBC (@CNBC) December 7, 2020

MacKenzie Sigalos reports:

One of [Dallas labor and employment attorney Rogge] Dunn’s clients in the restaurant sector thinks a compulsory inoculation requirement could be a game changer for business. “They think it gives them a competitive advantage,” explained Dunn. “They could say to their customers, ‘Hey, our restaurant is safe. All of our employees have been vaccinated.’” It may be, in part, a PR tactic, but Dunn said it is totally within an employer’s rights to implement this kind of requirement. “Under the law, an employer can force an employee to get vaccinated, and if they don’t take it, fire them,” said Dunn.

CNBC adds that a recent Pew survey found that about four in ten Americans say they would “definitely” or “probably” not get a vaccine.

Better call Saul — John Clayton (@Romeo131340) December 7, 2020

Good thing I’m free to work wherever I please, I will refuse to work for a company requiring anything like this — Envision ⚡️🔑 (@EnvisionBitcoin) December 7, 2020

And just like that, small businesses are on the rise again… — MrsFred (@BFredDesigns) December 7, 2020

I kind of doubt that The Supreme Court would grant this much power to an employer. — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) December 7, 2020

Looks like the economy will be sinking either further then — Ben (@Ben05109659) December 7, 2020

It’s my body, it’s my choice. Am I doing this right?? — President Elect Cornpop (@texelect) December 7, 2020

So I guess ‘my body, my choice” no longer applies apparently. So we’re going to be forced to not only take a vaccine with bad side effects (a vaccine that makes you feel like you have Covid) but to take it twice?! https://t.co/imFlUHn3Af — Dana (@sparkey909w) December 7, 2020

The Left never believed its pro-abortion mantra of “my body, my choice,” as this article demonstrates. That was just a clever slogan to justify infanticide. https://t.co/85YY37lc1E — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 7, 2020

Let’s see first how serious the side effects will be during this “mass social experiment ….” — Sit Down Be Humble…. (@CVolatility) December 7, 2020

I’ll want my boss to take it first. If he dies from it, then the point is moot — Thomas Dubitanti (@tbdubitanti) December 7, 2020

F them & F the MSM. Herd immunity has already made 1/3rd of Americans immune. I’m not taking any vaccine, as even flu shots make me sick. Good thing I own my own business; no one will force me to take any vaccine.https://t.co/54n4MqvX3S — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) December 7, 2020

If I were the employer’s counsel, I would strongly advise against a mandatory vaccine. If there are any adverse effects, the company just made itself primarily liable for them. God forbid someone has a fatal reaction, which would be rare but statistically expected. Horrible idea. — Danny (@HippiePhilo) December 7, 2020

Good scare tactic CNBC!! — JayD (@jayd792) December 7, 2020

Looks like a constitutional challenge is my guess! — Western Ave (@Richnudo1) December 7, 2020

It makes me wonder if these people have ever heard of HIPAA laws — Day of The Cope (@saggyPVTparts) December 7, 2020

Good news! This article is complete bullshit. — @amuse (@amuse) December 7, 2020

CNBC does note three exceptions: religious objections, people protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and unionized workforces: “If a work force is unionized, the collective bargaining agreement may require negotiating with the union before mandating a vaccine.” Let’s see what the teachers’ unions have to say about this — get vaccinated and get back to the classroom?

