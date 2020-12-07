https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/contract-tracing-non-compliance-hits-74-percent-no-one-cares-about-your-stupid-virus-anymore-murphy/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kaitlan Collins gets punked…
November 27, 2020
Exclusive — Hunter Biden and his Mexican friend…
October 26, 2020
Homeschooling explodes across USA…
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy