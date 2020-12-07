https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/cool-story-bro-firefighter-jim-acosta-fact-rekt-for-claiming-he-lost-his-press-creds-fighting-trumps-racism-and-xenophobia/

The New York Times thinks the media should have been tougher on Trump, questioning his every lie and insult.

Because you know, they were super cooperative and supportive of the president, never once acting like frothy-mouthed crazed activitists.

Nope.

*eye roll*

“We journalists should have been tougher on Mr. Trump, questioning his every lie and insult,” writes @jorgeramosnews. “We should not have let him get away with his racism and xenophobia.” https://t.co/51ft4lzyXl — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) December 4, 2020

Jim Acosta couldn’t wait to chime in and remind everyone that he was so obnoxious he lost his press credentials. Granted, he didn’t tell the whole story:

With all due respect, the WH seized my press credentials after I called out Trump’s xenophobia when he referred to a migrant caravan as an invasion. Some of us were calling out his lies, his racism and dealt with serious death threats along the way. Inaccurate to say otherwise. https://t.co/ljTSQISuHr — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 5, 2020

Acosta trying to pretend he lost his creds for being too tough on Trump … that’s hilarious.

If our memory serves, Acosta actually lost his credentials after he refused to hand off the mic to an intern and he physically removed himself from her. It wasn’t that he was being tough on Trump for xenophobia, it’s that he was behaving like an unhinged rage-monkey on meth.

With all due respect, heh.

When a journalist lies about his own story, which we all witnessed, how in the hell do they expect us to believe anything they say about others?!

Your obnoxious behavior at a WH event led to your creds being pulled. It was caught on film, Jimmy. Your lying over it is disgraceful. https://t.co/s6ovokp0cr — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 7, 2020

BUT HE WAS BEING TOUGH ON XENOPHOBIA, MAN!

Your credentials were pulled because you were acting like the disrespectful jackass that you are. Spin it how you want now Jimmy. But the truth is you had a tantrum and got put in time out. — AmErican Christmas (@Flipper628) December 7, 2020

Remember when you manned that Anti-Aircraft gun during Pearl Harbor?

Such a hero! — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) December 7, 2020

Says, “With all due respect” Goes on to lie about what happened, thus no respect for anyone. LOL — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) December 7, 2020

CNN is gonna CNN.

You accosted a female aide in your kabuki theatrics. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) December 7, 2020

Dear Diary, I’m still haunted by being punished in regard to my poor behavior in the assault on a WH staffer. I need to bring it up to ensure everyone knows that I felt persecuted. I wasn’t, but I felt I was. Don’t they know societal rules don’t apply to people like me? pic.twitter.com/ni0CnTPOiu — 📌FemMilVet1📌 (@femmilvet) December 7, 2020

THERE it is.

Such bravery.

***

