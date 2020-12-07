https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/crowd-chants-fight-trump-georgia-trump-rally-republican-senators-perdue-loeffler/

President Donald Trump appeared in Georgia on Saturday to help campaign for the state’s Senate runoff elections backing Republican candidates Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The incumbent Republican President told the crowd in Valdosta that he was winning the presidential election, despite the media proclaiming it for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, amid reports of widespread voter irregularities on November 3.

“You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,” President Trump said, to which the crowd responded: “We love you!”

“We’re winning this election,” he added. We’re fighting very hard for this state.”

TRENDING: HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Criminal Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spread Lies that Water Main Broke in State Farm Center!

The massive crowd broke out into a chant of “Fight for Trump,” implying that the two Republican Georgia Senators need to do more to help the President prove his election fraud claims in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

