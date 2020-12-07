https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529146-cruz-offers-to-argue-pennsylvania-election-case-before-supreme-court

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzFour reasons Donald Trump will likely become a spent force Civil war between MAGA, GOP establishment could hand Dems total control Senate GOP brushes off long-shot attempt to fight Biden win MORE (R-Texas) said Monday that, should the justices decide to hear it, he has offered to present before the Supreme Court the merits of the case attorneys for President Trump Donald John TrumpDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE are hoping will overturn Pennsylvania’s results in the 2020 election.

In a tweet, Cruz said that he had informed the president’s attorneys that he stands “ready to present the oral argument” if justices decide to grant certiorari in the case.

Attorneys for the president are hoping the Supreme Court, to which the Senate has confirmed three justices nominated by Trump, will hear a case rejected with prejudice by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court arguing that the state’s certification of votes should be voided.

The president has launched a number of legal efforts in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania seeking to overturn his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Biden picks infectious diseases specialist to lead CDC: report Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE, without success thus far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

