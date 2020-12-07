https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-president-trump-speaks-georgia-house-speaker-david-ralston-speaker-pro-tem-jan-jones-endorsing-special-session/

Speaker David Ralston

Earlier today President Trump reached out to the Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem Jan Jones on Monday urging the two Republican leaders to endorse and sign a petition to force a Georgia special session.

RINO Governor Brian Kemp is unwilling to stand up against the massive voter fraud in the state.

House Speaker Ralston today called for Georgia’s Secretary of State to request signature verification of the absentee ballots.

