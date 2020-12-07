https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-president-trump-speaks-georgia-house-speaker-david-ralston-speaker-pro-tem-jan-jones-endorsing-special-session/

Speaker David Ralston

Earlier today President Trump reached out to the Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem Jan Jones on Monday urging the two Republican leaders to endorse and sign a petition to force a Georgia special session.

RINO Governor Brian Kemp is unwilling to stand up against the massive voter fraud in the state.

Breaking…@realDonaldTrump just talked for 15 mins. with GA House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem @JanJonesGA about endorsing and signing the petition to force a GA special session. @GaHouseHub needs 91 out of 108 GOP votes; Senate needs 29 of 34–who are the Quislings? — John Fredericks (@jfradioshow) December 7, 2020

JUST IN – President Trump talked with #Georiga House Speaker David Ralston and Speaker Pro-Tem Jan Jones about endorsing and signing the petition to force a GA special session (via @jfradioshow) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 7, 2020

House Speaker Ralston today called for Georgia’s Secretary of State to request signature verification of the absentee ballots.

House Speaker David Ralston today: “I am reiterating my call for @GaSecofState to request the signature verification of absentee ballots. Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and we must use all available tools to protect the integrity of the vote.” — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 30, 2020

