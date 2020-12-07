https://www.dailywire.com/news/dni-china-allowed-coronavirus-to-spread-to-whole-world

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Sunday that the Chinese Communist Party “allowed” the coronavirus to spread to the entire world after they knew about its transmissibility.

The remarks from Ratcliffe, which he made on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” came after he wrote an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal last week warning that China was the greatest threat to the United States.

“It was an intelligence briefing to the American people about our greatest national security threat, China, how they’re threatening us economically, militarily, technologically,” Ratcliffe said regarding the op-ed. “And you just highlighted one of the ways that shows how China is a threat. And that’s this COVID-19 pandemic that the Chinese Communist Party, when they knew about its transmissibility, allowed it to go from China to the rest of the world.”

“They intentionally and deliberately downplayed it in their country, pressured World Health Organizations, and allowed it to spread to the rest of the world. And that didn’t just have the effect of wrecking the global economy. It didn’t just have the effect of killing millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of Americans. It also had grave political consequences,” he told host Maria Bartiromo. “Here in the United States, the pandemic influenced a lot about how people voted, but also how they had to vote. As a result of the pandemic, we saw state legislatures as little as 90 days before the election adopting new voting procedures. Essentially, we had universal mail-in balloting across this country in a way that we hadn’t seen before.”

“And to that point, almost 73 percent of the American people this year voted before Election Day, a good percentage of those by mail. That’s about an 80 percent increase over anything we have ever seen before,” he continued. “So, it’s little wonder that we see what’s happening around the country as a result of that, with mail-in balloting and all of the questions that are being raised in lawsuits and by everyday Americans about what happened in the election.”

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, Ratcliffe said that communist China was “the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II.” Ratcliffe, who is America’s top intelligence official, said that the intelligence was clear that China plans to dominate the United States and all other countries in everything from technological superiority to military power.

The piece highlighted how China steals intellectual property from other nations, especially the United States, and how that causes severe financial damage to American companies. Ratcliffe also said that China ran a “massive influence campaign” this year that targeted several dozen members of Congress and that China “is targeting members of Congress with six times the frequency of Russia and 12 times the frequency of Iran.”

