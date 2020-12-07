https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dow-falls-100-points-nasdaq-hits-record-high/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Monday following a record-setting session as traders worried about rising coronavirus cases and searched for clues on additional fiscal aid.

The 30-stock Dow closed 149 points lower, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2%. The Dow and the S&P 500 had closed at all-time highs on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, rose 0.5% and hit a fresh record high.

Value stocks — which had been on a tear recently — lagged their growth counterparts on Monday. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) dipped 0.8%, and the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) climbed 0.2%.

