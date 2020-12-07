https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/dr-corsi-special-broadcast-is-a-revolution-inevitable

Dr. Jerome Corsi

December 7, 2020

Dr. Corsi interviews Larry Klayman, Esq regarding the direction America is headed as the Left continues on its demonic quest to destroy the greatest country ever known in order to replace it with a totalitarian dictatorship.

Donald Trump always looks like he’s going to lose just before he wins.

In the end God always wins.