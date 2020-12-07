https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rajter-ivermectin-trials-treatment/2020/12/07/id/1000356

Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter of Florida’s Broward Health Medical Center told Newsmax TV on Friday that recent scientific trials suggest that the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin could be used to treat the coronavirus.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia conducted a study earlier this year that showed the drug, which is used to treat HIV, influenza, dengue, and the Zika virus, also fights COVID-19, though they noted that more tests are needed to see just how effective it is.

“We know that this is something that has been extremely successful. It’s really about trying to convince our peers that this is as successful as what we have experienced,” Rajter told “John Bachman Now,” adding that “our local peers have actually seen the benefit of that, other colleagues of mine are using it widely in their practice.”

He said, “Looking at this, it’s kind of very interesting to me, you look at early intervention for other diseases, we’re very aware that the earlier we intervene the better the outcomes are. So we know that if we were to use this [on] our patients early on, we could decrease the likelihood of having people hospitalized and decrease the burden on the hospital systems, like we see in the Midwest.”

Rajter also said that the treatment “could decrease the economic impact on the economy because people could go back to their normal lives.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned last May that ivermectin is intended for animal use and is not recommended for humans.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

