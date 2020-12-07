https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fceec30fcf548787c007473
Ratcliffe: China Is the Only Country with ‘Capability’ and ‘Specific Plan’ of ‘Taking Away the American Dream’ On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News | Clips…
(NEW YORK POST) — In a petty feud more reminiscent of grade school, a group of liberal faculty members at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College allegedly plotted to exclude a more conservative orthod…
(SALON) — Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday explained that she had religious reasons for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. During an interview on Fox B…
Initial California legislation offered a glimpse at an agenda to tackle both short-term and systemic problems stemming from COVID-19 and community shutdowns….
Texas Republican Rep. Brian Babin has proposed a bill that would force states to check Social Security records for dead people on the voter rolls….