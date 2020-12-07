https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/07/epic-ted-cruz-agrees-to-argue-pennsylvania-election-case-if-it-gets-to-the-supreme-court-n1196676

On Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he’d make oral arguments before the Supreme Court if they agree to take up the case challenging the results of the Pennsylvania election.

“Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before the Supreme Court, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument,” Cruz said in a statement that appeared on Fox News. “As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution.”

The lawsuit argues that Pennsylvania’s mass mail-in voting used during the 2020 election was unconstitutional, and therefore the election is void.

Sen. Ted Cruz served as Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008 and has appeared before the Supreme Court nine times.

_____

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

