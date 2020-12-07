https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-sen-rick-scott-on-georgia-runoff-democrats-want-to-control-your-life

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has warned Republicans on the importance of beating Democrats in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Scott said that if Democrats gain the U.S. Senate majority by winning in Georgia, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would have his mandate to push Joe Biden further to the Left.

“If they could win in Georgia then [Bernie Sanders’] idea of socialism — the Democrats’ idea to pack the Supreme Court and infringe on our First and Second Amendment rights, ruin Medicare, ruin private health care insurance — have all health care insurance run by the government,” he said. “The Green New Deal, which is, what, $100 trillion. All these things socialism.”

Fortunately, Scott believed that Georgia was not a state willing to go that far to the Left and endorse socialism.

“I don’t believe that’s going to happen. I don’t believe that’s where Georgia is, including where Georgia or Florida or the country is,” he said. “But Bernie’s right, and I’m glad he’s honest about it. This is what they want. They want complete control.”

Scott further warned that Democrats want to control all aspects of American life, even going as far to compare apparent Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro.

“I think it’s real simple: Democrats want to control your life,” Scott emphasized. “What they’ve said — remember what Kamala Harris said. She wants everybody to have the exact same outcome. That means you have no opportunity. This is things what Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez would say. Oh, everybody should have the same thing. And so, what that means is nobody has any opportunity.”

Conversely, Scott said Republicans want to give people a chance to live their lives according to how they see fit.

“Republicans want to give you a life. So if Republicans go out and talk to everybody — you know, it doesn’t matter the color of your skin or your religion — go talk to everybody about lower taxes, more opportunity, less regulation, better schools, supporting law enforcement, guess what?” he continued. “You have the — you have the example — you have what happened. I won my three races, two for governor and U.S. Senate. And, Donald Trump had a big win, what, a month and a half ago. So that’s — if that’s what Republicans do, we win.”

President Donald Trump has forcefully and enthusiastically rallied in favor of Republican Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, warning of the consequences if Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate.

“Here’s exactly how they will change America forever,” Trump said at a rally on Saturday. “The radical Democrats, if they get power, they will immediately abolish the Senate filibuster — allowing them to pass any bill they want and giving them free rein to ram through the most extreme left-wing agenda ever conceived while at the same time destroying our military through a lack of funding.”

“If these people get control, their draconian military cuts will devastate Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, and the military families all across Georgia, and we would also like to save the names of the forts, if you don’t mind, everybody,” Trump continued.

