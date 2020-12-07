http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pKpIgCCZ39E/

A former aide to Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and candidate for Manhattan borough president said working for the governor’s administration was “toxic.”

Lindsey Boylan, who worked for Cuomo’s administration between March 2015 and October 2018, tweeted about her experience Saturday, claiming people are “deathly afraid” of the New York governor.

“Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo,” Boylan wrote in one tweet.

I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at @Friendlys as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

“I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at @Friendlys as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly,” she stated in another tweet.

If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

“If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories,” she continued.

Before Boylan served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor in March 2018, she worked as the chief of staff and executive vice president for Empire State Development— New York state’s economic development agency, the New York Post reported.

Boylan said she was not the only person who experienced a toxic work environment in Cuomo’s office.

Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 5, 2020

“Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed,” she tweeted.

Boylan joins a crowded field of Democrats seeking to become Manhattan’s borough president in the 2021 election.

She tried to unseat House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) in the Democratic primaries this year, but was ultimately defeated.

Former Andrew Cuomo aide DESTROYS the Democrat governor who presided over New York’s coronavirus catastrophe! https://t.co/POuP274aBg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 28, 2020

Another former Cuomo aide bashed the New York governor in a November piece in the Nation called, “The Collapse of the Cuomosexual.”

“The Andrew Cuomo New Yorkers know and mostly tolerate, the snarling attack dog who gaslights fellow Democrats and deploys staff to call his female critics ‘f—-g idiots,’ dropped down to Earth last week. It was a hard landing after a long-distance love affair with a fanbase in a galaxy far, far away,” Alexis Grenell, a media and political consultant, wrote.

Grenell served as Cuomo’s deputy director of intergovernmental affairs when he was New York’s attorney general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

