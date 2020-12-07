https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-andrew-cuomo-adviser-people-deathly-afraid-of-him

A Democrat who worked for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a series of tweets attacking Cuomo on Saturday, including stating that Cuomo had produced the “most toxic team environment” she had ever experienced, that waitressing for bad customers as she had done was “an infinitely more respectful environment,” that people were “deathly afraid of him,” and that Cuomo is “a total a**hole surrounded by enablers.”

Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan Borough President and worked for Cuomo’s administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile, was prompted by someone asking about people’s worst job. She answered, “Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo.”

She continued, “I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at Friendly’s as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. … If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

Boylan, whom the New York City Campaign Finance Board listed as having been the Deputy Secretary of Economic Development for New York State and Special Advisor to the Governor, wrote, “Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this…it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed. Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting. I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled – fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!”

She concluded, “And I’m a privileged person. I could opt out and eventually did. I shudder to think what happens to others. It pisses me off so much. Yes I did not sign whatever they told me to sign when I left. Nope!”

When one person responded to Boylan’s comments by asserting, “My ex girlfriend’s mother used to work for him and she would end every day in tears because he is such a megalomaniac,” Boylan replied, “This is a universal story. He is a total a**hole surrounded by enablers.”

Boylan still had more to say on the subject, tweeting: “I remember sitting in back of ‘the car,’ moving ‘The Gov,’ & he was absolutely demolishing somebody on the phone. Personally. Cruelly. The person is just taking it. @NYGovCuomo gets off phone. It’s a f***ing famous reporter! No wonder everyone is afraid to speak up! That’s when I knew. It will take forever and a mountain to hold this guy accountable. It freaked me out. If a reporter is just gonna ‘take it,’ from this a**hole, how is anyone ever going to be able to speak out against him?”

